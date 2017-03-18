Bobcats trail behind after first half against Huskies - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bobcats trail behind after first half against Huskies

Posted: Updated:

All the way in Seattle, but with enough Bobcat fans to muster a loud "go Cats" cheer, the half comes to a close with MSU behind 27-38. The Cats held their own coming out of the first quarter leading 17-16.

Guard Peyton Ferris has carried the Cats offense scoring 19 of their 27 points

The team started to drag behind halfway through the second quarter, prompting the announcers to comment that Ferris' break on the bench needs to be short. Less than a minute and the guard was back out there. 

With seconds left in the first half, Kelsey Plum (UW) sinks a 3-pointer. She's leading her team with 12 points.

Plum is the top scorer in women's college basketball. 

