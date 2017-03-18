Cats vs Huskies: team overviews

The last time Montana State faced Washington in the NCAA was 24 years ago – and they lost.

The 14-seed team is receiving a lot of support from Montana, but team stats favor the Huskies.

As our sport reporter Kyle Sherman broke down, the Huskies have an almost unmatched size and athleticism, which could cause trouble down low for the Cats.

It'll take more than one person to handle Huskies guard Kelsey Plum he added. This season she's racked up over 1,000 points.

Plum was also named one of four finalists for the 2017 James A. Naismith Trophy, given to the nation's most outstanding women's college basketball player.

As a whole the team was given a 3 seed spot. This season they've lost 5 out of 32 games, just one less lost compared to MSU.

Looking at the Cats team, our Sports Director Shaun Rainey points out that guard Peyton Ferris has had a strong season. She was named the Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP.

Compared to Plum's 1,013 points for 2016-17, Ferris has 543.

When the teams come face-to-face tonight, MSU's coach Suzy Merchant said that keeping Plum at bay is not an individual thing. They'll play a team defense and try to corral Plum.

The game starts at 7PM mountain time.