MSU Cats prep for first NCAA game in Huskies' home arena - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU Cats prep for first NCAA game in Huskies' home arena

Posted: Updated:
Alaska Airlines Arena, home of the Huskies Alaska Airlines Arena, home of the Huskies

The Montana State Women’s Basketball team has been warming up for their first, and hopefully not last, game in the NCAA.

MSU’s Cats haven’t made it this fair since 1993.

According to the MSU Bobcat’s Facebook page, the team started with a shootaround in Alaska Airlines Area before getting amped with the MSU Pep Rally at the team hotel.

Our Bozeman sports reporter says that the size and athleticism of the Huskies will make this a trying game for the Cats.

Fans seem to have full faith in their Montana team though. From Great Falls to Bozeman, fans are gearing up for tonight’s match-up.

The Bobcats, 14 seed, will go up against Washington, seed 3, at 7:00 (MST).

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Carroll Women's Basketball Debut Summer Camp

    Carroll Women's Basketball Debut Summer Camp

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:11:35 GMT

    The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp.

    The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp.

  • Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:53:22 GMT

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

  • Carroll Football Hosts Kids Camp

    Carroll Football Hosts Kids Camp

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:32:13 GMT

    Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week. 

    Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:53:22 GMT

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

  • Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

  • Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.