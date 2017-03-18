MSU Cats prep for first NCAA game in Huskies' home arena

The Montana State Women’s Basketball team has been warming up for their first, and hopefully not last, game in the NCAA.

MSU’s Cats haven’t made it this fair since 1993.

According to the MSU Bobcat’s Facebook page, the team started with a shootaround in Alaska Airlines Area before getting amped with the MSU Pep Rally at the team hotel.

Our Bozeman sports reporter says that the size and athleticism of the Huskies will make this a trying game for the Cats.

Fans seem to have full faith in their Montana team though. From Great Falls to Bozeman, fans are gearing up for tonight’s match-up.

The Bobcats, 14 seed, will go up against Washington, seed 3, at 7:00 (MST).