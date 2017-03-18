Hundreds race in honor of Nate Chute

20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
Emergency services from Polson, Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside off of Highway 93 South.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Police officials say a Montana resort's insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.
LAKESIDE, Mont. (AP) - Police officials say a Montana resort's insurer will investigate what caused a second-story deck to collapse and injure at least 50 people.
Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
Yellowstone National Park officials are installing moveable barriers in front of boat launches in an attempt to prevent invasive species found in Montana from spreading to the park.
Missoula International Airport is recruiting a new guard to greet visitors at the entrance. A historic Neptune Aviation Tanker 10 will be standing watch on a static display, just east of the main terminal roadway.
Missoula International Airport is recruiting a new guard to greet visitors at the entrance. A historic Neptune Aviation Tanker 10 will be standing watch on a static display, just east of the main terminal roadway.
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) - A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child. Humboldt County Sheriff's officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.