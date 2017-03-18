Hundreds race in honor of Nate Chute

Rainy, warm weather didn’t stop hundreds of people from showing up to the 18th Annual Nate Chute Fundraising event.

This event started in 1999 by Nate Chute's friends and family after eighteen year old chute took his own life.

Chute was an avid snowboarder and this snowboarding event aims to raise money and awareness for teen suicide prevention.

We spoke with Dylan Parr from Whitefish who was back to race for the sixth time. And Parr tells us, the event is more than just a race for him, "The vibe that the event has, and the people that come back that were friends with Nate,” says Parr. “It's just a really powerful event. It means so much for everybody."

While Parr didn't have too far to travel, the same can't be said for Nate's friend Mike Gallo who flew over fourteen hours from New Zealand to make this event, "Nate was one of my best friends, I grew up with him,” says Gallo. “We spent every damn day on the mountain snow, snow, snow. I figured I haven't been here for six years so it's time to bring the kids home to meet some of the family.”

Gallo tells us he loves this event because it brings all of Chute's friends back together, for a great time and a great cause

This year the event raised over fifteen thousand dollars in honor of bringing awareness to teen suicide prevention.