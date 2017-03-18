Pedestrian struck by semi truck, killed instantly

At 1:00 AM Saturday morning a 37 year old man from Pocatello Idaho was killed, while trying to push his stalled car out of the highway.

The Montana Highway Patrol tell us that a semi truck driven by a 34 year old male also from Pocatello Idaho tried to maneuver his truck to the left to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.

There was a 34 year old female in the pedestrian's car from Harrison Idaho who was injured.

The 37 year old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.