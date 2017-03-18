Ellen Crain, Grand Marshal for the 81st St. Patrick's Day Parade

Last night was the 81st St. Patrick’s Day parade here in Butte, meaning tons people have been chosen to the be the Grand Marshal of this historic parade.

Ellen Crain was selected for the 2nd time to be the Grand Marshall for this parade, the last time she was Grand Marshal? 2006 when the parade fell on Friday just like today.

Crain has been coming to the Butte Parade since the 1960s. This has been an important part of her life since she was a child. Being selected as grand marshal for the Butte St. Patty's Day Parade is a way for her to carry on her family's legacy.

Crain says, "Well it's a pretty high honor. I am a fourth generation Irish person. My grandfather was grand Marshall of the St. Patrick's Day parade in the 1920s and my father was the grand Marshal. "

Today was extremely special for Crain because her entire family was able to be here and enjoy the festivities.