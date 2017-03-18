Father and son duo play their pipes at the Butte's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands of people gathered in Uptown Butte today for the St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Many were dressed up in the parade, while some were loud and proud playing their instruments.

The Great Scot Pipes and Drums band, made their selves heard at the parade Friday. The father and son duo say they love performing together at this big celebration.

"There's nothing like St. Patrick's Day in Butte Montana there truly isn't," said John Hamilton, father.

"Oh it's amazing it's such a thrill I've been playing instruments and guitars and things like that for years on stages but nothing compares to butte and the energy here it's just crazy it's a lot of fun," said John Hamilton III, son.

The father and son share more than just the name they share a love for piping.

"As a father nothing much more can make you prouder than that," said John Hamilton.

"I don't even remember a time when it was not in my life when I had my first killed I was about this big," said John Hamilton III.

Hamilton III says there's nothing better in the world then playing with his father.

"All man every time we strike the pipes and play together it's an amazing feeling," said Hamilton III. "I don't know how to describe it It's unlike anything else to me, because you feel the history of what your playing that are a hundred years old on instruments that are thousands of years old and feel how many ancestors did this it's a great feeling."

The Great Scot Pipes and Drum band is from Polsen and has been going to this parade for ten years. The Hamiltons say they plan to keep on piping in this parade for many years to come.