Montana State prepares for Washington and the "Big Dance"

Montana State prepares for Washington and the "Big Dance"

The Montana State Bobcats finally practiced today at the Alaska Airlines Arena in preparation for their matchup with the Washington Huskies. Our Shaun Rainey and Kyle Sherman are embedded with the Cats in Seattle this weekend, and they break down the big matchup.

