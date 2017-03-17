Flooding in Libby - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flooding in Libby

Posted: Updated:
LIBBY -

Education Way in Libby was closed Friday morning due to flooding.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Lisa Oedewaldt tells ABCFOX that this type of flooding is not unusual for this time of the year.  Usually rain and snow melt creates the floods.

There is minor damage to some homes in Libby, but city and county crews are working fast to put the water back into the canals.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.