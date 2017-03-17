18th annual Nate Chute: A race for a good cause

Kicking off in its eighteenth year, the Nate Chute banked slalom and boarder cross event starts Saturday, March18. The race begins at 9:00 AM on the backside of Whitefish Mountain Resort at Goat Haunt.

The Nate Chute foundation strives to raise money and bring awareness to teen suicide prevention.

Terry Chute, Nate’s father tells us why he started this organization, “We started by in 1999 when my 18 year old son took his life and he was an avid snowboarder, he was a snowboard coach at Big Mountain then he worked at Stumptown snowboards and so his friends wanted to do something to remember him, so we started this contest."

Snowboarders come from all over the world to participate in this event, this year a snowboarder from New Zealand is racing.

It’s a serious competition as well. The cash prize is over four thousand dollars which will be distributed amongst the top three winners in each event.