LIVE STREAM: Friday Cats press conference

We went to Polson today to get the reactions of locals and Ryan Allen tells us he remembers hearing about the aftermath of the Diamond Horseshoe bar deck collapsing.

“Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.” Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks.

File Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser Basin

You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...