Bid launched to raise taxes on beer, wine and spirits

By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A legislative panel is considering a proposal that would boost Montana revenues by increasing taxes on alcohol.
    
The bill heard Friday comes about a month after the Senate Taxation Committee dashed an earlier effort sought by Gov. Steve Bullock to raise taxes wine to help pay for health and education programs.
    
Opponents objected to the earlier bill, saying it unfairly taxes just one segment of the alcoholic beverage industry.
    
As a result, Democratic Sen. Lea Whitford of Browning has expanded her legislation to include beer and spirits, as well as wine.
    
If adopted, the tax would raise $2.7 million in its first year, with the money going to the state's general fund.
    
Representatives from alcohol-related industries told the committee that hiking the taxes would hurt business.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

