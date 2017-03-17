BBB: Save money, time and aggravation with digital spring cleani - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

BBB: Save money, time and aggravation with digital spring cleaning

The Better Business Bureau is suggesting some spring cleaning that might not be on your radar.  You always think about cleaning out the garage, cleaning out that junk drawer that's in your kitchen.  But the BBB reports you would do yourself a favor by cleaning out your computers and phones as well.

“It's important once a year to go through your devices and clean them out,” says Dan Buchta with the Better Business Bureau.

Buchta suggests four places to clean-up your electronics:

First, clean out email in-boxes and clear junk mail.

Second, update virus software and run it.

Next, delete unused apps - - battery life will perform better

And lastly, install app updates on your phones and tablets.

“Not only do the apps perform better as a result,” says Buchta. “But also in those updates there's built-in protection against virus' and hackers."

Buchta says the BBB is using spring cleaning as a springboard for getting out this information, but he says you shouldn't wait a year to do it.

“If you ask an expert,” says Buchta. “They'll tell you to be doing these things all the time.  But if you ask any Joe off the street, they'll probably tell you that it's been a really long time since they've done it and they need to get back to doing it."

One last thing to clean out, your passwords.  Buchta says you should change them at least twice a year, using letters, numbers, and symbols.

He adds that you should make sure unique accounts have unique passwords, especially your email and online banking accounts.

Also-- copy important data to a secure cloud site or to another drive where it can be safely stored.

