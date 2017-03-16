Study shows fire alarms don't wake children, evidence and expert - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Study shows fire alarms don't wake children, evidence and experts agree

A properly installed smoke alarm can save the lives of you and your family, but a new study out of Scotland reports most children don't wake up in response to common alarm sounds.

Jenni Frizell-Fuller, a pediatric sleep consultant in Missoula, has been studying children and their sleep patterns since she became a mother herself.

She said there are a number of reasons why children might sleep through common alarm sounds, but it begins with the simple fact that they've got a shorter sleep cycles, more time in deep sleep, and a number of other physical differences keeping them asleep longer.

"They have a couple of things going for them. They have a lot more melatonin in their bodies, they're growing at an exponential rate, their brains developing, their bodies are developing, so much faster than ours are."

It's also a matter of simply not being adapted to the conditioning of shrill, unnatural warning sounds, which is where the study from the University of Dundee comes into play.

The University published their initial results back in February, saying this lack of response in children comes as an evolutionary response. "We are programmed to respond to human voices warning of danger, such as a mother's voice shouting to warn a child. Children are not born pre-programmed for our modern world of danger warning sounds from digital beeps and sirens - they have to learn, recognize and interpret these sounds."

For the rest of their published findings, you can visit https://www.dundee.ac.uk/news/2017/smoke-alarm-research-may-help-to-save-childrens-lives.php

Meanwhile, back in Missoula, firefighter Adam Sebastian said Thursday this is one of many surveys and studies being conducted around the world to make better use of smoke and fire alarms.

"There's been recent studies that indicate that low frequency alarm signals can be anywhere from 4-12 times more effective in awaking those that are asleep," Sebastian said.

Sebastian also pointed out that nearly 2/3 of all home-related fire deaths are attributed to homes without proper smoke or fire alarm installation.

With their study, the University of Dundee reports their goal is to use the evidence they find to eventually create a smoke or fire alarm that would be aimed specifically toward waking children.

