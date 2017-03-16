Lady Cats and Spirit of the West Marching Band is off to the NCAA Tournament

It's the drive for the NCAA title and the Bobcats are off for Seattle. We caught up with the Cats as they loaded up and left the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and by now they're in Seattle, lacing up for the big dance.

The Bobcats are taking on the University of Washington Huskies this Saturday at the Key Arena.

ABC FOX Montana has been covering the Cats journey to the playoffs and all the excitement surrounding it.

As the Lady Cats boarded their bus to fly out to Seattle, so did their number one supporters who cheer them on at every game. Those cat fans are the Spirit of the West Marching Band.

"We pretty much are in the stands probably louder than the student section, said Sami Eberhart, SOTW Band Member.

That cheering is meant to help the lady bobcats keep their momentum on the court

"We use our instruments as noisemaker sometimes Kendrick with all his buddies head and scream or we just do the cheerleader chance sometimes to make a brown chance it's great," said Eberhart.

The band never misses a game and is excited to follow the Cats to the NCAA tournament.

"I'm going to play with every ounce of energy that I have," said Crawford.

Megan Crawford is a freshman trombone player, says she’s lucky for this opportunity.

"It's honestly a huge honor that they chose me from the entire trombone section to be able to be a part of this to go to Reno to go to Seattle now and help represent the spirit of the West Mont to stay the whole," said Crawford.

Crawford says she’s hoping for a good game and a lot of school spirit.

"I'm looking forward to the game and seeing a packed section, I know every ticket is sold out and just everyone cheering on the girls as we hopefully win."

We are traveling alongside the Bobcats as they make their way to Seattle.

You can join our sports director Shaun Rainey and sports reporter Kyle Sherman as they give us live reports from the tournament starting bright and early on Wake Up Montana Friday morning.

Then stay tuned to us Saturday when the Bobcats play at 7:00 our time in Seattle.

We will have live coverage all weekend long.