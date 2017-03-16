M&M Bar and Cafe prepares for St. Patty's Day Parade in Butte

As the town of Butte prepares for tomorrow's big St. Patrick's Day celebration, one bar in particular is bringing in some extra reinforcements.

David Andrews, Director of Operations at M&M Bar and Cafe says that since St. Patty's day falls on a Friday they are expecting a ton of people.

To help prepare for the large amount of people coming in and out of his bar, There will be 20-25 staff members working, more than double the amount that usually works.

With so many people there will be a lot of weight inside the M&M bar, so Andrews decided to add beams to help support the extra weight.

"We put a series of six by six posts in the basement to help support the floor all the way through because there is a lot of weight on this floor throughout the entire day," says Andrews.

Planning for the parade started last year after the 2016 parade ended, Andrews says it takes a lot of pre-meetings to organize something of this magnitude.

After tomorrow's parade ends, Andrews and his team will be back at work planning for the 2018 St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade will take place Friday, March 17th Noon.