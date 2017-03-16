A happy ending for dogs involved in Flathead animal hoarding case

Seventy year old Muriel Everly appeared in front of the Flathead County judge to enter a plea of not guilty.

Everly is accused of purposely inflicting cruelty to the twenty-one dogs in her care.

Animal control officers launched an investigation at her home in February; they found the dogs sick and covered in their own feces.

The dogs were rescued and treated at the Flathead County Animal Shelter, unfortunately three of the dogs had to be put down because of the poor conditions they were in.

Everly’s next court appearance is scheduled for April twenty sixth.

So, how are those abused animals doing? ABCFOX checked in with Alex Engler whose family adopted two of the dogs named Duncan and Bert.

Engler tells us, her and her children went to the shelter with the intent of adopting one, but came home with two, "We went down and looked because there were so many of them that needed homes and went to check them out and then,” says Engler. “Both of them were cute and they both loved us so we brought them both home."

So many people want to adopt these rescued dogs that the shelter has actually turned folks away from adoption because the specific dogs they want have already been adopted out.

“When we were adopting them and they were telling them no sorry they're already adopted,” says Engler. “There were quite a few people that came in and asked that actually and they to tell them that they were gone and that there would be more to adopt later."

Engler tells us both dogs follow her everywhere, never wanting to leave her side.