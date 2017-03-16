Faint praise from GOP as top Democrats slam proposed budget cuts

Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.”
“Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.” Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks.
20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County.
A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam.
Goat yoga, it’s a trend that’s sweeping the nation. And there’s a goat yoga class right in the Flathead Valley.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
