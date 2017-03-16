Max Baucus as you've never seen him before

For the first time in decades, Ambassador Max Baucus is living full-time in Montana. The state's longest serving senator is far from retirement. In fact, he tells us he's entering a new chapter in his career.

In an interview with Becky Hillier, he revealed plans to launch The Baucus Institute, a public policy think tank focused on issues that are important to Montana. He's working with the University of Montana to raise money to build a new wing to its law school that will house the institute. A Law School professor said they're already holding meetings, but it will be years before they raise enough money for the new wing.

Max Baucus has become a household name in Montana, but there was a time when he was just another kid in the hallways of Helena High School.

"I liked palling around with the jocks and the intellectuals, everybody," Baucus said.

Max was born Max Sieben Enke, but later took the name of his adopted father, John Baucus. He credits his late parents for making him the man he is today.

"My mom and dad are extremely important to me," Baucus said, fighting back a tear. "If I were to keep talking about it, I'd get a little emotional about it, frankly."

Baucus was slated to take over the family farm, but while hitch-hiking across the globe in his college years, he realized he wanted to do more.

"I didn't want to take over the ranch, because, in a sense, it'd be given to me," he said. "I wanted to do something on my own."

Raised in a family of Republicans, he said it was hard to tell them he wanted to enter politics.

"I called them and told them I wanted to run for office... Silence..." Baucus remembered. "I told them I was a democrat... longer silence."

In 1974, the democrat's career was almost sidelined by a snow storm. Before the days of Facebook and twitter, the young politician decided the best way to meet people was to set out on foot. He would walk all the way across Western Montana from Gardiner to Yaak-- some 630 miles. The first day was a little rough.

"I walked into a blizzard," Baucus said. "It was colder than the dickens, and, my God, I had shin splints."

A trainer for the MSU Bobcat track team patched him up and Baucus hobbled to Livingston where he bought himself a new pair of shoes. That pair lasted him the rest of his journey.

To this day, Baucus remains active running nearly every morning. And, at 75, he's not ready to hang up his running shoes, or his career, just yet.