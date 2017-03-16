Mother killed, child injured in Libby crash

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - 26-year-old Richard Davidson from Libby was arrested March 15 at 11:00 AM after a head-on crash west of Libby killed a 45-year-old woman and injured her 7-year-old son and his friend.



Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe says Richard Davidson faces charges of negligent homicide or vehicular homicide while under the influence along with possession of dangerous drugs following the Tuesday morning crash that killed Laura Cooper of Troy.

The Montana Highway Patrol says Davidson was southbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with Cooper's vehicle. The patrol says the boys' injuries were not life-threatening.



Bowe says officers found drugs in Davidson's vehicle. He says the results of a drug test will determine whether Davidson was under the influence at the time of the crash. Bowe has said Davidson suffered minor injuries.