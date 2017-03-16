Kalispell looking for contractors for 'Kidsport' improvements

KALISPELL- The City of Kalispell is now accepting bids from companies looking to do additional infrastructure improvements to Kidsport.

The Kidsports Complex located on Highway 93 North in Kalispell serves as a place for youth sports to play, practice, hold games and tournaments for a variety of sports.

But more work is to be done.

The next phase of the project primarily consists of furnishing materials, labor, and equipment required to expand the existing Kidsports Complex.

This will include the preparation of additional sports fields, parking lots, walking trails, water and sewer services, irrigation system, storm drain piping, and storm water ponds.

Bidding documents may be examined at the City of Kalispell Public Works Department, 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana 59901.

Plans and specifications may also be examined beginning Monday, March 20th.

To access the electronic bid form, download the project documents and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. For electronic bids, scans of required electronic bid documents will be accepted.

Construction of the Kidsports Addition Infrastructure Improvements shall be performed by a Contractor who is registered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.