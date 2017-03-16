Soil, river sediment being collected at Columbia Falls Aluminum Plant

MISSOULA- Currently, a comprehensive investigation of the site is underway, this according to a released sent out Thursday by the Anaconda Aluminum Co Columbia Falls Reduction Plant site, also known as the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company (CFAC) site, in Columbia Falls, Montana.

Soil, river sediment, and ground and surface water samples are being collected to determine the nature and extent of contamination and potential risks to human health and the environment.

That information will provide the framework for any necessary cleanup. EPA works closely with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to oversee the investigation and cleanup of the Site.

Initial data from the remedial investigation are in and a draft summary report is being prepared.

When it is ready, EPA will work to get the data and draft report on the

www.epa.gov/superfund/columbia-falls and at the information

The CFAC Plant operated between 1955 and 2009 and created significant quantities of spent potliner material, a federally listed hazardous waste, as a byproduct of the aluminum smelting process.

EPA’s initial site evaluation indicates that ground water and surface water at the site contain various contaminants of concern including cyanide, fluoride, and various metals.

CFAC became a Superfund site in 2016 when EPA added it to the National Priorities List (NPL).

Superfund is the federal program that investigates and cleans up the country’s most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites to protect public health and the environment.