Flooding likely in Northwest and West-Central Montana

MISSOULA- Forecasters with the National Weather Service out of Missoula say low elevation snow combined with warm temperatures and rain is making flooding likely for portions of northwest and west-central Montana this weekend.

The areas mainly impacted are Lincoln, Mineral, and Sanders Counties.

Here is what you can expect:

Rain amounts to be very high, flooding to be at about a medium level and the timing of both of those incidents could be at a “medium confidence” according to a release from NWS.

Forecasters say area rivers and streams are already swollen with run off, with many gauges at record highs for this early in the spring.

Another round of rain is expected this weekend.

Storm total rain for a 36 hour period ending Sunday morning will reach well over an inch along our border with Idaho with lesser amounts further east.

These three factors will combine to cause potential areal and small stream flooding on Saturday and Saturday night. Main stem rivers are not expected to flood at this time.

In addition to all that-strong winds gusting over 40 mph are also possible with the cold front passage Saturday night.

But the good news is snow levels will fall Sunday behind the cold front, which along with decreasing precipitation will reduce the amount of run off by Monday.