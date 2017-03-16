Bobcat women's team leaves Montana for tournament in Seattle

BOZEMAN- On a rainy Bozeman day in March, the women's Montana State Bobcats left on the bus and left for a plane to Seattle.

We watched as the ladies boarded the bus at about noon from the MSU.

Their flight is at 2 leaving from Bozeman.

The ladies will play The University of Washington Saturday in Seattle in the NCAA tournament.

They are arriving as the 2017 Big Sky Conference champs.

Along with the Bobcat pep band and spirit squad we saw the ladies team members also guided by some administrators, coaches and staff.

It was all smiles from the ladies as they are excited to get to Washington and play for a chance to make it to the next round of the tournament.

MSU Tickets are sold out for the game.

We asked members of the band if they were are expecting a big crowd and said they are going to play louder then they have before.

We will have more coverage today at 5:30 on the women's send off.