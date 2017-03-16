Montana GOP majority knocks down budget amendments

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the House floor debate on the Montana budget.



It's tough being the minority party in the Montana House of Representatives.



The eight changes that House Democrats attempted to make in the first section of the state budget Thursday were rejected mostly on 59-41 party line votes.



In two cases, a single Republican joined the Democrats in trying to add $674,000 in general fund spending to the section that deals with general government agencies, such as the Department of Administration, Department of Military Affairs and others.



But for the most part, the GOP majority is unified in its opposition as Republicans look to fix a budget shortfall by cutting spending.



House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nancy Ballance says the 30 proposed changes by Democrats total more than $200 million in spending, which would blow up the budget.



The debate is expected to continue for most of the day.

The 2018-2019 Montana budget is being debated on the House floor on Thursday. A breakdown of the $10.25 billion contained in the spending plan by the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee:



Federal funds: $4.69 billion



State general fund: $4.04 billion



State special revenue: $1.49 billion



Other: $24 million



Source: Legislative Fiscal Division.