Morning rain and some western valley fog. Then look for some afternoon sunshine with gusty winds. Be on the lookout for small stream flooding in low lying areas. Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Weather in Butte says Partly Sunny, the temperature at noon should be around 50º. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 56°/29° Butte: 47°/24° Kalispell: 46°/23° Missoula: 48°/26°