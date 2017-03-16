Missoula company wins MT "Shark-Tank" competition

A Missoula company is fed to the "sharks." TOMIS takes home the winning prize at the Montana made "Shark-Tank" business plan competition.

Tourism is one of Montana's leading industry. In 2016, non-resident visitors spent $3.5 billion.

According to one Missoula company, more of that money could go directly into the pockets of local tourism businesses if they knew how to better market their services.

That's where TOMIS comes in.

TOMIS stands for "Tour Operators Marketing Intelligence Software" and is a digital marketing assistant for tour operators.

When CEO and Founder Evan Tipton saw his digital marketing agency have tons of demand, he looked for technology that could help. Coming up empty handed for a program that fit his needs, his team decided to create their own.

TOMIS is designed to help tourism companies manage marketing in the digital age with products like search engine optimization, Google Adwords, email marketing and more. Their main goal is to have small and medium businesses grow and have more direct bookings.

"A lot of it starts with Google, where you're showing up and where you're not showing up. A lot of that will single handedly determine business success. We focus a lot of our attention to understanding Google's algorithms and how to get our ranking clients higher on the page," says Tipton.

Right now TOMIS is only available to current clients, but the $5,000 they won from the "Shark Tank" competition will help them reach their next goal of taking the software public. Come April, it will be available for everyone.

Tipton says they are really focused on locally owned and operated businesses, and have a soft spot for Montana-made businesses.