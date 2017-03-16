Missoula company wins MT "Shark-Tank" competition - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula company wins MT "Shark-Tank" competition

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A Missoula company is fed to the "sharks." TOMIS takes home the winning prize at the Montana made "Shark-Tank"  business plan competition. 

Tourism is one of Montana's leading industry. In 2016, non-resident visitors spent $3.5 billion. 

According to one Missoula company, more of that money could go directly into the pockets of local tourism businesses if they knew how to better market their services.

That's where TOMIS comes in. 

TOMIS stands for "Tour Operators Marketing Intelligence Software" and is a digital marketing assistant for tour operators. 

When CEO and Founder Evan Tipton saw his digital marketing agency have tons of demand, he looked for technology that could help. Coming up empty handed for a program that fit his needs, his team decided to create their own.   

TOMIS is designed to help tourism companies manage marketing in the digital age with products like search engine optimization, Google Adwords, email marketing and more. Their main goal is to have small and medium businesses grow and have more direct bookings. 

"A lot of it starts with Google, where you're showing up and where you're not showing up. A lot of that will single handedly determine business success. We focus a lot of our attention to understanding Google's algorithms and how to get our ranking clients higher on the page," says Tipton. 

Right now TOMIS is only available to current clients, but the $5,000 they won from the "Shark Tank" competition will help them reach their next goal of taking the software public. Come April, it will be available for everyone.

Tipton says they are really focused on locally owned and operated businesses, and have a soft spot for Montana-made businesses.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon Taken Down

    African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon Taken Down

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:49:14 GMT

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

  • Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman

    Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:42:48 GMT

    Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.” 

    Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.” 

  • Dollars and Sense - Craigslist Car Scam

    Dollars and Sense - Craigslist Car Scam

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:49:59 GMT

    A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam. 

    A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam. 

  • 14 years later limestone returns to Glacier National Park

    14 years later limestone returns to Glacier National Park

    Friday, June 16 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-06-16 20:48:49 GMT

    “Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.”  Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks. 

    “Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.”  Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks. 

  • Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Kayak guide dies in Yellowstone Lake during rescue attempt

    Thursday, June 15 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:12:57 GMT
    Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULRYellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

    A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

  • Earthquakes keep Yellowstone geysers healthy, active

    Earthquakes keep Yellowstone geysers healthy, active

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:58:24 GMT
    File Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser BasinFile Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser Basin
    You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...
    You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...

  • Montanans reel in free fishing for Father's Day weekend

    Montanans reel in free fishing for Father's Day weekend

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-06-17 03:44:22 GMT

    Montana FWP announced fishing is free in Montana this Father's Day weekend so you don't need a fishing license to reel in a good time.

    Montana FWP announced fishing is free in Montana this Father's Day weekend so you don't need a fishing license to reel in a good time.

  • Faulty ballot missed by elections office

    Faulty ballot missed by elections office

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:38:19 GMT

    The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

    The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.