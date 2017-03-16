Legislature considering legalization of Blackjack in MT

Montana's House of Representatives are considering a controversial bill that could broaden gambling throughout the Treasure State.

House Bill 578 would legalize blackjack in Montana, and while supporters believe it would create substantial revenue, opponents don't think the bill would be worth the risk.

Eric Sell with the Attorney General's office applauded the idea as a "creative" take on generating statewide income, but said Wednesday that he believes the bill as it is currently laid out would cost the state more than it would bring in.

"There were no proponents of the bill today and there were actually several tavern owners and the tavern owners association and license holders who came in and said they wouldn't adopt or put in a Blackjack table in their establishment, and urged the committee not to pass the bill," said Sell.

Wylie Galt, the bill's primary sponsor, responded saying opponents of the bill underestimate how many businesses would add blackjack, saying examples have been set in a number of other states that it generates much needed income.

"This is an option," said Galt. "This isn't mandating bars or casinos to put these in. This gives them an option for their business if they would like to do it, and again if they don't want to take on the risks, then they can have someone come in and lease the space and do it and take all of the cost and risk from the building."

If passed, House Bill 578 would also open the door for a video version of the game blackjack to be played in Montana.