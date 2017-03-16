Legislature considering legalization of Blackjack in MT - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Legislature considering legalization of Blackjack in MT

Posted: Updated:

Montana's House of Representatives are considering a controversial bill that could broaden gambling throughout the Treasure State.

House Bill 578 would legalize blackjack in Montana, and while supporters believe it would create substantial revenue, opponents don't think the bill would be worth the risk.

Eric Sell with the Attorney General's office applauded the idea as a "creative" take on generating statewide income, but said Wednesday that he believes the bill as it is currently laid out would cost the state more than it would bring in.

"There were no proponents of the bill today and there were actually several tavern owners and the tavern owners association and license holders who came in and said they wouldn't adopt or put in a Blackjack table in their establishment, and urged the committee not to pass the bill," said Sell.

Wylie Galt, the bill's primary sponsor, responded saying opponents of the bill underestimate how many businesses would add blackjack, saying examples have been set in a number of other states that it generates much needed income.

"This is an option," said Galt. "This isn't mandating bars or casinos to put these in. This gives them an option for their business if they would like to do it, and again if they don't want to take on the risks, then they can have someone come in and lease the space and do it and take all of the cost and risk from the building."

If passed, House Bill 578 would also open the door for a video version of the game blackjack to be played in Montana.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon Taken Down

    African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon Taken Down

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:49:14 GMT

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

  • Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman

    Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:42:48 GMT

    Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.” 

    Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.” 

  • Earthquakes keep Yellowstone geysers healthy, active

    Earthquakes keep Yellowstone geysers healthy, active

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:58:24 GMT
    File Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser BasinFile Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser Basin
    You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...
    You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...

  • 14 years later limestone returns to Glacier National Park

    14 years later limestone returns to Glacier National Park

    Friday, June 16 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-06-16 20:48:49 GMT

    “Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.”  Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks. 

    “Please return these rocks back to Logan Pass where they were in 2003.”  Along with the note were a pile of Limestone rocks. 

  • Faulty ballot missed by elections office

    Faulty ballot missed by elections office

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:38:19 GMT

    The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

    The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

  • Dollars and Sense - Craigslist Car Scam

    Dollars and Sense - Craigslist Car Scam

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:49:59 GMT

    A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam. 

    A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam. 

  • Family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death

    Family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:25:25 GMT

    Bittersweet memories were made Thursday as the family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death in the Korean War.

    Bittersweet memories were made Thursday as the family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death in the Korean War.

  • Family of former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre releases statement amidst preparation for Spokane Murder Trial

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:20:30 GMT
    Richard Aguirre (file photo)Richard Aguirre (file photo)
    Spokane, WA -  The family of former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre is speaking out. NBC Right Now reporter, Crystal Garcia received the email statement, referring to the cold case murder trial out of Spokane. This comes as Aguirre and his legal team are gearing up for the trial, he is facing charges for the 1986 murder of prostitute, Ruby Doss.   Just yesterday, a judge pushed back the trial from this May to October. After that deci...
    Spokane, WA -  The family of former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre is speaking out. NBC Right Now reporter, Crystal Garcia received the email statement, referring to the cold case murder trial out of Spokane. This comes as Aguirre and his legal team are gearing up for the trial, he is facing charges for the 1986 murder of prostitute, Ruby Doss.   Just yesterday, a judge pushed back the trial from this May to October. After that deci...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.