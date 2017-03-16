Travel warning issued for Mexico

The State Department is warning spring breakers to reconsider any trips to Mexico in the weeks ahead.

The U.S. Department of State issued the warning back in December, due to the activities of criminal organizations, even citing gun battles in broad daylight between rival groups or with Mexican authorities.

The warning does specify a number of places to specifically avoid, including Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

But the department also says most resort and tourist destinations are generally much safer.

Some of the areas not listed concerning areas include Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya and Tulum.

The full warning can be found at https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/alertswarnings/mexico-travel-warning.html