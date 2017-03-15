Montana Standard Time would eliminate daylight savings time in M - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Standard Time would eliminate daylight savings time in Montana

BOZEMAN -

Times could change literally if state legislators approve a bill to ditch daylight savings.

Senate Bill 206, carried by Representative Ryan Osmundson would exempt the State of Montana from daylight savings.

Every six months-- you either have to move this clock forward an hour, or, move it back an hour.

Senate Bill 206 was introduced by Ryan Osmundson of Buffalo.

He has said, rural farmers and ranchers in his district are frustrated about the time changes and wanted him to bring the bill forward.

But this farmer says, working on a farm isn't dependent upon daylight savings.

Matt Flikkema says, "We pretty much farm daylight to dark in our busy season, so whether it's 8:30 at night, or 9:30 at night when it gets dark we will be working anyway."

Germany became the first country to introduce daylight savings when clocks were turned ahead one hour in 1916. The reason, according to timeanddate.com was to minimize the use of artificial lighting to save fuel during World War I. Here in the U.S. It was first introduced in 1918 to also support the war effort.

Roslyn Demarest lives in Arizona, a State that does not observe daylight savings.

Roslyn says, "I just like the way it is, and I don't like to have to bother about changing the clocks, you know spring forward, fall back I think it's annoying."

Some Montanans agree.

Jonathan Herrman says, "why change your clocks twice a year?."

Ingrid Lohman says, "I have a daughter in Europe, and I wouldn't have to think whether it's 8 hours or 7 hours to call."

Some Montanans say they feel daylight savings is applied for a reason and it shouldn't change.

Flikkema says, "It's lighter even though it's later in the day and it kind of me a sense that summer is around the corner."

Pete Shatwell says, "I think it would be really difficult in the winter. You know, it gets really dark pretty early as it is."

Daylight savings time is currently in use in over 70 countries worldwide and affects over a billion people every year. If Senate Bill 206 is approved-- Montana could be excluded come this November.

