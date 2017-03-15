Bobcat fans across the state and in Seattle gear up for the NCAA playoffs

Bobcat fans across the state and even in Seattle gear up for the NCAA playoffs, where MSU will take on University of Washington this Saturday.

While talking to the fans going to the game, ABC FOX Montana learned there are many Bobcat grads living in Seattle. ABC FOX Montana spoke to those Cat fans about the game and their Bobcat spirit.

"At MSU's book store, students can get all their gear to show their spirit but what happens to the spirit when they move away? Bobcats who live in Seattle and going to the game Saturday, they say the spirit is still there. "

"I've been a bobcat fan my whole life," said Tori Wyman.

Tori Wyman graduated from MSU in 1999 and now lives in the Seattle area with her family.

She says she was excited to hear the news.

"I sent it to my husband and he replied does this mean we're going to Seattle Saturday. Yesterday, we got tickets and our whole family is going," said Wyman.

Wyman's kids are gearing up for the game.

"They both love the Bobcats, they totally got all new gear last summer and my daughter came down with her tutu, Bobcat tattoos, and everything she own,” said Wyman. “She's a full on Bobcat, but my son is a little torn because he's been following the Huskies all year. I told him he needs to choose me he told me he can't easily eight so he's having to have tough time with it."

She says she is torn though being a husky and bobcat fan.

“It's going to be weird cheering for the Bobcats in the Huskies own stadium since I've been cheering for them all year long,” said Wyman. “I'm going to be clapping for both sides at some point,"

She’s not alone.

"I've been a husky fan my whole life," said Steven Wagner.

Steven Wagner is a recent MSU grad living in Seattle says he loves both teams.

"I'm pretty sure were all excited slash find it a little bit unfortunate the same time we want both teams to do well,” said Wagner.

Even though he grew up a husky fan, he will be showing his Bobcat pride.

"I'll end up wearing the Montana State stuff rooting for the Bobcats a teeny bit more just, because I know they're the underdogs," said Wagner.

Wyman says no matter what happens in the game, she's happy for both teams.

"So obviously my allegiances are to the Bobcats, but yeah it's going to be hard sitting there and watching players that we watched all year long,” said Wyman. “We're just hoping for a really good game."

And ABC FOX Montana will be traveling alongside the Bobcats as they make their way to Seattle. You can join our sports director Shaun Rainey and sports reporter Kyle Sherman, as they give us live reports from the tournament starting bright and early on Wake Up Montana Friday morning.

Then stay tuned to us Saturday, when the Bobcats play at 7:00 mountain time in Seattle. We will have live coverage all weekend long.