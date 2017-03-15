Butte Police prepares for St. Paddy's Day

Over in the mining city, where Saint Patrick's day preparation includes making space at the Butte jail.

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said they expect to make about sixty arrests this weekend.

Skuletich said the jail has a capacity of seventy-two to eighty inmates and they currently have sixty-nine people behind bars.

He added they were only able to move three inmates to different detention centers nearby.

However, it's been hard making room because most detentions centers are full.

The Undersheriff also said they have been talking to judges about the possibly of releasing people who are being held for misdemeanors.

"We don't release felonies but misdemeanors charges that are out there that are close to serving their sentence. So if they got a thirty-day sentence into a twenty-five day already, we will see if the judges will release them…” said Skuletich

As for inmates that were transferred to different detention centers, Skuletich said they will return back to Butte on Sunday or Monday.