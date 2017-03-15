Butte Police prepares for St. Paddy's Day

Over in the mining city, where Saint Patrick's day preparation includes making space at the Butte jail.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said they expect to make about sixty arrests this weekend.
Skuletich said the jail has a capacity of seventy-two to eighty inmates and they currently have sixty-nine people behind bars.
He added they were only able to move three inmates to different detention centers nearby.
However, it's been hard making room because most detentions centers are full.
The Undersheriff also said they have been talking to judges about the possibly of releasing people who are being held for misdemeanors.
"We don't release felonies but misdemeanors charges that are out there that are close to serving their sentence. So if they got a thirty-day sentence into a twenty-five day already, we will see if the judges will release them…” said Skuletich
As for inmates that were transferred to different detention centers, Skuletich said they will return back to Butte on Sunday or Monday.
Friday, June 16 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:58:24 GMT
File Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser Basin
You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...
You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...
Thursday, April 14 2016 7:27 PM EDT2016-04-14 23:27:00 GMT
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer.
Thursday, April 20 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:20:30 GMT
Richard Aguirre (file photo)
Spokane, WA - The family of former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre is speaking out. NBC Right Now reporter, Crystal Garcia received the email statement, referring to the cold case murder trial out of Spokane. This comes as Aguirre and his legal team are gearing up for the trial, he is facing charges for the 1986 murder of prostitute, Ruby Doss. Just yesterday, a judge pushed back the trial from this May to October. After that deci...
Spokane, WA - The family of former Pasco Police Officer Richard Aguirre is speaking out. NBC Right Now reporter, Crystal Garcia received the email statement, referring to the cold case murder trial out of Spokane. This comes as Aguirre and his legal team are gearing up for the trial, he is facing charges for the 1986 murder of prostitute, Ruby Doss. Just yesterday, a judge pushed back the trial from this May to October. After that deci...
SnoopWall, Inc., the global leader in breach prevention, is announcing the Keynote speech of the company's CEO, Gary Miliefsky, a world-renowned cyber security expert and frequent speaker on international media outlets...
SnoopWall, Inc., the global leader in breach prevention, is announcing the Keynote speech of the company's CEO, Gary Miliefsky, a world-renowned cyber security expert and frequent speaker on international media outlets...