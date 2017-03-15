Missoula bars staff: taking extra measures to prevent drunk driv - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula bars staff: taking extra measures to prevent drunk driving on St. Patrick's Day

MISSOULA -

Missoula police sent out a warning that patrols will be increased during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Here are some sobering statistics:

In 2014, on average, one person was killed every 53 minutes in a drunk driving crash in the U.S. That totals 9,967 drunk driving fatalities, just that year.  

Most don't know that buzzed driving is drunk driving, so ABC FOX Montana spoke with some bar managers and bartenders to see what they look for to keep folks safe.

Missoula Police Sergeant Travis Welsh says if your blood alcohol level is under .08, you can still be arrested and convicted of drunk driving.

So how do bartenders keep track of customers’ alcohol intake?

Red's Bar manager, Von Richter, says Red's doubles their staff on holidays like Saint Patrick's Day.

"When you see someone intoxicated, you can take care of it a little bit easier if there are 9 people working that night," said Richter.  

Another way they can keep you safe is through their unlimited Home Safe Missoula tickets. Red's Bar, along with a few other bars in town, have access to this service.

"You get a free ride home. We just give you a ticket. There’s no reason you should be out driving on St. Paddy's day," said Richter.

Savoy bartender, Anna Myers, says she and her fellow employees have no problem cutting intoxicated people off, and calling them a cab.

"I think every bar tender has their tips and tricks. Just knowing a person, really. If it's someone you're not familiar with, getting to know them, asking them questions and making sure they're still alert. And if they're not, then cut them off and get them out of there. Call them a taxi, call them an Uber," said Myers.

"People start slurring their words, they get up to go to the bathroom and start walking differently. Acting belligerent, you can just tell," said Richter.  

"We are trained to watch and make sure no one over-drinks, to make sure they aren't making poor judgment choices, losing their inhibitions," said Myers. 

The warning sent out by the Missoula P.D. states that one should have a plan before engaging in drinking. Having a designated driver, or rides planned ahead of time is crucial. 

