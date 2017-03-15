Hawaii Judge puts President Trump's revised travel ban on hold.

A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam.

DAVENPORT, Wash. - One Davenport mother is furious after she says her daughter was lunch shamed over 80 cents. Jody Sams says her 13-year-old daughter came home from school on Monday very upset. “She said it was so embarrassing. She was standing in line, she got up, and they said you can’t have lunch, you’re 80 cents shy,” she says. Jody was shocked. She thought there was enough money in the account for the rest of the

File Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser Basin

You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...