With snow rapidly melting, how can you prevent flooding?

Rapidly melting snow and rain can cause leaking and flooding.

How can you be proactive and prevent flooding? We spoke with Flathead County Emergency Responder Rick Sacca on how to prevent your property from water damage.

Sacca tells ABCFOX that when the ground becomes overly saturated with moisture, that’s when flooding and leaks start happening.

Being proactive and making sure your sump pump is working and that the intake and discharge are cleared out, if you don’t know how to do that Sacca recommends talking to a plumber for help.

As for all of the melting snow? Sacca tells us you need to be proactive to remove it, “There’s a large amount of snow that’s fallen off the roof and leaning on the buildings and that’s just a recipe for something to go wrong,” says Sacca. “If you can get the snow all cleared away from the foundation or the walls of your structure, that’s going to really help when it starts to melt so when it melts it doesn’t go straight into your building.”

Make sure you keep your floors clear of any items that might be damaged by the water if a leak occurs, this includes anything hazardous if tipped over by water leaks, like paint or gas cans.