Split court rules blood not evidence until removed from body

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A split Montana Supreme Court has ruled that a person's blood is not evidence that can be tampered with until it is removed from the body - even if a judge has issued a warrant authorizing a blood draw.



Tuesday's 4-3 decision overturns a Missoula woman's conviction for tampering with evidence for fleeing a hospital after police obtained a warrant to test her blood-alcohol level in a felony DUI case.



Attorneys for Christina Louise Harrison argued that justices had already ruled in 2001 that blood inside a person's body cannot be considered evidence.



The state argued that Harrison's case was different because the Legislature had since passed a law allowing officers to seek warrants in certain DUI cases and that one had been issued.



Harrison was convicted of felony DUI and remains on probation through November 2019.

