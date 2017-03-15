Legislative Coverage: Could Kalispell get a sales tax?

Taxes could be on the rise for local businesses in Kalispell, as a local sales tax is proposed in the legislature.

Businesses in Kalispell like the Red Lion Inn, restaurants, luxury items and the popular saloon, Moose's would all see taxes increase as much as four percent.

Proponents of the bill number 577 say this increase in taxes would be used to fix critical maintenance issues on roads, water systems and sewers.

Individual counties will be able to vote in a ballot initiative in order to approve the sales tax.

Currently there is no immediate action taken to move the bill forward in the house.