Pursuit ends with truck hitting patrol vehicle

On March 15, 2017 at approximately 8:50am Officer Meek attempted to stop a small yellow 1977 Chevrolet pick-up truck for failing to make a proper turn. The driver of the truck refused to yield to Officer Meek’s activated top lights and siren.

As Officer Meek pursued the vehicle, speeds ranged from approximately 10 miles per hour below to 10 miles per hour above the speed limit. Patrol supervisors and command staff monitored the pursuit. Due to the relatively low speeds, the apprehension of the suspect was a priority and the pursuit continued.

During the estimated 15 minute pursuit, the suspect drove onto sidewalks, through lawns and tore a small tree from the ground. The suspect led officers from the 400 block of 6th Avenue North, across the 9th Street Bridge to Smelter Avenue, onto 3rd Street Northwest and eventually traveled into the parking lot behind Sam’s Club. At this location our officers successfully deployed stop sticks, striking the tire of the truck’s driver’s side.

The vehicle traveled on the front rims through the CMR High School parking lot and eventually struck one of our patrol vehicles, causing considerable damage. The vehicle stopped in the 200 block of 18th Avenue Northwest, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody. One of our officers sustained a minor injury during the apprehension and went to the Great Falls Clinic, where he was treated and released.

When the pursuit approached the area south of CMR High School, SRO Frick placed the school into “Shelter in Place” status as a precaution. SRO Frick was enroute to Riverview Elementary School to ensure the students’ safety when the pursuit turned away from the path of the school and ended within seconds. It became unnecessary to place Riverview Elementary into protective status.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified by law enforcement as Adam Smith, 28 years old; wanted for an outstanding $50,000 Missoula warrant for absconding from his parole.

At the time of this release, regarding this morning’s pursuit, Smith has been charged with:

2 Counts of Criminal Mischief (1F, 1M)

Criminal Endangerment (F)

Obstructing a Peace Officer (M)

Eluding a Peace Officer (M)

Reckless Driving (M)

Resisting Arrest (M)

Driving while Suspended (M)

Driving with No Insurance (M)

Making a Wide Turn (M)

