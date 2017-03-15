Woman pleads guilty to drug charge in stabbing death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Woman pleads guilty to drug charge in stabbing death

By Associated Press

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A 29-year-old Evergreen woman who had been charged with ordering the murder of a 34-year-old Kalispell man has reached a plea agreement.
    
Melisa Ann Crone pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal distribution of dangerous drugs. Both sides agreed to recommend a 20-year prison sentence when Crone is sentenced on May 25.
    
Robert Wittal is serving a 110-year prison sentence for deliberate homicide in the May 2016 stabbing death of 34-year-old Wade Rautio. His body was found near Creston after co-defendant David Toman led officers to the body.
    
Prosecutors had alleged Crone had ordered Wittal and two others to kill Rautio. Defense attorney Jason Bryan said he believed prosecutors would have a hard time convincing a jury that Crone was guilty of accountability to deliberate homicide.
    
Toman has reached a plea agreement while negotiations continue with another co-defendant.

