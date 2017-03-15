The Kiwanis Club of Missoula 58th Annual Pancake Breakfast - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Kiwanis Club of Missoula 58th Annual Pancake Breakfast

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The Kiwanis club of Missoula announces this year’s date for the 58th annual Pancake breakfast is Saturday, April 29th, 6:30-1:00 pm at St. Anthony’s New Parish Hall at the corner of Woodford and Tremont.

This annual event raises funds to support Kiwanis youth activities  including Kiwanis Basketball for 6th, 7th and 8th grade boys and girls- a free basketball program for over 600 kids.

Every fall the Kiwanis organize the annual NFL Punt Pass and Kick competition for grade school boys and girls. The Kiwanis club of Missoula also supports the entire Kiwanis Family including the Circle K on the University of Montana campus, Sentinel and Big Sky Key Clubs and also the Aktion Club, all of which promote the benefits of community service.

Tickets are $5 for adults and students, children under the age of 5 are free. Tickets are now  being sold by our 100+ members and volunteers around Missoula and at the door the day of the event. The public is invited to attend. For more information go to ww.missoulakiwanis.com or call Leila Haack- 406-239-3259.

