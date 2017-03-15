Flood advisory for multiple Montana counties

A flood advisory is in effect for Broadwater County, Madison County, Beaverhead County, Jefferson County and Northern Gallatin County.

Snowmelt runoff is occurring at elevations at or below 8,000 ft, which may lead to rises in small streams and creeks at mid-slope elevations according to the National weather Service.

The advisory is in effect until Friday at 10:15 pm.

Towns likely to be effected: Bozeman, Dillon, Townsend, Boulder, Sheridan, Virginia City, Belgrade, Three Forks, Manhattan, Whitehall, Ennis, Twin Bridges, Lima, Jackson, Pony, Monida, Wisdom, Alder, Silver Star and Toston.