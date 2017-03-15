GOP bill shifts millions in costs to Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

GOP bill shifts millions in costs to Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MATT VOLZ
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials estimate the state would have to pay an extra $126 million a year to continue its Medicaid expansion program under federal legislation proposed to replace the Affordable Care Act.
    
About 71,000 people have signed up for Medicaid since Montana expanded its program under President Barack Obama's health overhaul.
    
The proposed Republican legislation would reduce the federal match that pays for Medicaid expansion services after 2020 from 90 percent to about 65 percent. Gov. Steve Bullock's spokeswoman, Ronja Abel, says state would have to make up the difference.
    
Abel says the governor's budget office estimates that 34,000 of the 200,000 people now covered by Medicaid would lose coverage over the next decade.
    
Securities and Insurance Commissioner Matthew Rosendale's office has not analyzed how many people would lose coverage because of other provisions in the federal legislation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.