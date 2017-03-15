2 in hospital, 1 dead following fatal crash - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

2 in hospital, 1 dead following fatal crash

TROY -

Two people are being treated for injuries from a Tuesday car crashed resulted in a death of another driver. 

The two vehicles collided on Highway 56, MM24 near Troy early morning on March 14. 

One vehicle was heading southbound when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the other vehicle. The driver of that second car was killed on impact.

The two people in the first vehicle were injured and taken to the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby for non-life threatening injuries.

Roads were wet, but law enforcement say the suspect drugs were involved. 

