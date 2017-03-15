Bracketology: stories, tips, advice before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket

While the Montana State Bobcats will be capturing Montana’s attention in the women’s NCAA Championship tournament, the men’s tournament will still gain the attention of millions around the country.

As brackets begin to float around your workplace or your social circles, the quest for the perfect bracket begins.

Coin flipping? Throwing darts? Asking your mom for advice? Dog dishes? There are any number of ways people try to choose their teams, aside from those who choose to use as much information and knowledge as possible.

But it never works.

One in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808: those are the odds of predicting a perfect bracket, one in more than 9 quintillion.

It’s never been documented before; who knows if it’ll ever happen.

But one Missoula professor is trying to use an unorthodox method to predict the 2017 NCAA Championship results: hypnosis.

John Sommers-Flanagan, a professor of Counselor Education at the University of Montana, developed a scientific experiment to see if hypnosis could potentially help someone see what teams might win.

The experiment takes three different groups of randomized people, sorts them into different methods of preparation, and compares the results.

Simmers-Flanagan called it something that started out as “putting his science where his mouth is,” but the story gained attention of ESPN Missoula’s resident radio host, Ryan Tootell, who was in full support of the idea.

"Sign me up,” Tootell smiled. “I mean anything I can do to get the perfect bracket, I mean thats worth some coin now. We're talking about some dollars if you can get the perfect bracket. So if I gotta look at a watch, so be it."

Although gambling for brackets in workplace and office pools is always discouraged, Tootell said there are still plenty of reasons people enjoy the tournament.

"To have that sense of community, to be with people and have a common bond, something that you can talk over, you can eat lunch over, and discuss and stuff, I think it's special,” Tootell said. “I’m always looking for those things, and [the tournament] brings that."

If you’re still looking to fill out your 2017 bracket, here are a few tips you might enjoy:

- In the first round, send all of the 1-seeded teams through to their next game. Whether it’s Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, or Gonzaga, no 1-seed has ever lost to a 16-seed. Ever.

- The previous rule doesn’t mean you should send all of the 1-seeds through to your Final Four; that has only happened one time, in 2008.

- 5-seeded teams have never won the tournament, so temper expectations if you think Virginia, Notre Dame, Iowa State, or Minnesota have a shot.

- When in doubt picking your Championship matchup, go blue. Since 2004, the Louisville Cardinals are the only champions to win that didn't have blue as one of their team colors.

-Don’t pick a low seed as your Champion. The lowest team to ever win the tournament was an 8-seed, Villanova, in 1985.

-10-seeds have made the Final Four once, and 11-seeds three times; don’t pick any lower seeds to make the Final Four teams.