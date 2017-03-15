Bracketology: stories, tips, advice before filling out your NCAA Tournament bracket

Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook.
A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam.
A Kalispell man nearly gets taken for $10,000 due to a Craigslist scam. The Better Business Bureau says is an all-too-common scam. So many of us use Craigslist to buy and sell things for which we used to rely on the local want-ads. But the Internet provides the perfect cover for the perfect scam.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
In a letter drafted by Whitefish City Council members and Mayor John Muhlfed, two Flathead County Planning Board members are being asked to step down.
In a letter drafted by Whitefish City Council members and Mayor John Muhlfed, two Flathead County Planning Board members are being asked to step down.
Bittersweet memories were made Thursday as the family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death in the Korean War.
Bittersweet memories were made Thursday as the family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death in the Korean War.
A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning.
A Xanterra employee who fell into the Lower Geyser Basin was badly burned from his foot to his abdomen, Yellowstone Park officials said Thursday morning.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.
You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open. Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer.