Tickets and flights are selling out fast for the Bobcats' NCAA Tournament

It's the talk of the town, and all of Big Sky Country. The Bobcats are headed to the big dance, which is the NCAA tournament and the Bobcats are taking on the University of Washington Huskies this Saturday in Seattle.

Tickets to see the Bobcats play the huskies are selling out fast and it's not just tickets to the game.

A flight to Seattle is becoming rare and expensive.

If you could get a flight right now, it would cost me between $900 and $1,600 and those ticket prices just keep rising.

ABC FOX Montana did find one couple who managed to get a flight and they said they're happy they booked when they did.

"As soon as they announced it we were on board," said Shawn Harris, Bobcat fan.

Shawn and Rod Harris say they booked their flights as soon as they could to avoid the high prices.

"We were lucky before the airlines figured out what was going on," said Shawn.

But not everyone is as lucky as the Harris'. Flight prices have sky rocked to more than $600 dollars just from this morning.

But the Harris' say the experience is worth the money.

“It’s been interesting watching the bobcats it’s fun to go watch my son coach...I'm most excited to see in Montana team in the top bracket," said Rod Harris Bobcat Fan.

Rod says his son assistant coach Nate Harris and the team appreciate all the fans showing up he says it helped them in Reno.

"I talked with a few that were just alumni people who wanted to go watch the game,” said Rod. “So they did have a good turnout a lot of support the girls appreciate it and I know Daniel and Coach been pretty dead so hopefully we'll get a few people out to Seattle."

Tom Schulz, Sports Information Director says phones have been ringing off the hook in the office today.

"Yeah tickets went on sale at 9 o'clock this morning and we've rolled through the allotment that the NCAA gives each team and because of that we had to call Washington and ask for 100 more,” said Tom Schulz, Sports Information Director. “Which they granted us so we're going through that right now. Going through them pretty briskly I know personally I've gotten a call from a lot from the Seattle area a lot of our former players are in the area everyone's calling trying to get their seats in the Montana state section."

Schulz says the average ticket is around 27 dollars but it all adds up with hotels and travel.

A flight and ticket to the game aren't the only costs of making the trip.

Hotels in the area range from $63-$280, but rooms are also selling out quickly. If you skip the flight and drive the 678 miles, gas would cost about $140.

The Harris' say no matter the price they think there will be a lot of fans rooting for the cats.

"I think so I think there's a lot of fans from all over who will cheer for a Montana team even if they're not from MSU just seen someone in Montana in March madness I'm hoping there's a lot out there and I think they'll have a fun time watching," said Rod.

As airline tickets run thin so do tickets for the game Schulz says Tickets for the MSU section in Seattle will more than likely sell out by Tuesday night so make sure if you want to go to call the MSU ticket office.