Butte America Foundation takes over Saint Patrick's Day Parade

Butte America Foundation is taking over the famous Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

Parade Director and Board Member of Butte America Foundation, Matt Boyle said the planning is already done and now they're just waiting for the big day.

Boyle said they have about thirty-five volunteers working this parade. He added last year's parade committee, Butte Community Celebrations had trouble finding volunteers.

Boyle also said the Butte America Foundation has more creative ways of reaching helpers.

"Mainly because we are a younger group that has a lot more energy. In terms, like social media things like that we are better at connecting with people. So our outreach, we can reach more people quicker,” said Boyle.

He added being a board member of non-profit organization helps because they already have volunteers at their disposal.

Boyle said locals will notice new things at this year's parade, like live music starting from one in the afternoon to eleven at night and a special musical guest.

"There's the Pearse and Connelly Fife and drums band which is a group that was originally started in Butte and it's their 100th year anniversary. They are coming up from all the way from San Francisco to fly up here and be in the parade and march with their group."

The Parade will start Friday at 12 pm.

For more information about the parade, you can go to http://www.butteamericafoundation.org/