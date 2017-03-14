Cats host NFL scouts for annual Pro Day

Montana State played host to scouts from five different NFL teams as five Bobcats players took part in the annual Pro Day.

Joining the Cats were two players from Montana Tech and one from Montana Western. The athletes were put through the usual combine drills plus some position drills. With the testing done, the players said the were relieved to have it out of the way.

"Just a couple of hours to see what your hard work paid for you, but it felt good," said linebacker Fletcher Collins. "I felt good running, jumping, everything, so now it's just the waiting game."

"Nerve-wracking is probably the best way to put it," said running back Chad Newell. "Shoot,I was more nervous for today than playing in front of 25 thousand people at Washington-Grizzly."

"There's so much build-up and work that goes into this day that you're finally just like *exhales*," said offensive lineman. "The weight's off your shoulders, we can get back into football shape, we can get back to working out like we know how to work out."

One player that all of the scouts had their eyes on was JP Flynn. The STATS second team All-American guard put up some impressive numbers, with his 40 yard dash, vertical jump, and 3 cone drill results all equaling top-8 results from this year's NFL Draft Combine.

"You know, I thought I put up some good numbers," said Flynn. "A little disappointed in the 40, but overall, showed that I was an athletic 310-pound football player. So that was the goal, and that's what I think we did."

Fletcher Collins put on quite the show for the scouts, posting results that would have been top three in the combine in the 40, the vertical jump, three cone drill, and 60 yard shuttle. Chad Newell showed off his speed with a quick 4.15 shuttle and showed off his hands in position drills as he makes to potentially make the switch to fullback at the next level. Overall, the Cats came away pleased with their showing.

"I thought overall we had a really good day today and we showed that the boys from Bozeman can play ball," Flynn said.