Will Griz fans support the Cats during the NCAA?

Will everyone be supporting the Bobcats in the NCAA Tournament?

The Griz-Cat rivalry is usually in full effect year round, but we wanted to see if University of Montana students and staff were ready to put their differences aside and cheer on the Lady Bobcats for making it to playoffs.

We found out some were supportive, as it's still a Montana team going to the "big dance."

"I think it's pretty awesome. I went to school with a girl who plays for the Bobcats and it's really cool to see that she's making her dreams come true," said UM student Hannah Holland.

"I'm excited. Anyone from Montana going there, representing us, I'm grateful,” said UM student, Greg Kattell.

"I'll cheer for them. I mean they're still from Montana so I'd say it'd be pretty hard to root against them. But I wouldn't want them to go all the way, that's for sure," said UM student Corbin Christiaens.

"If the University of Montana doesn't get in there, of course you have cheer for Montana State."

Others were not so forgiving…

"I hope Kelsey Plum drops like 50 points. And I hope that they lose by 50 points. So no, I'm not putting the rivalry aside. At all. I'm from Washington, so I hope UW wins. By a lot. A landslide. I hope they humiliate them," said UM student, Keenan Curran.

“I hope they lose. By a lot. I’m not even from Montana but I hope they lose,” said UM student Cody Meyer.

All students and staff were hoping it was the Lady Griz instead of the Lady Bobcats, but are hopeful they’ll make it to the NCAA Tournament next year.