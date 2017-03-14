Local sporting goods store theft

The Missoula Police Department posted a Facebook post regarding a theft on 2/26/17.

The theft was reported at a local Sporting Goods Store located in the 2300 block of N. Reserve Street.

It was reported that the male depicted in the attached surveillance photo left the store without paying for a pair of gloves, and a box of Pistol Ammunition.

The suspect is described as a white, or Hispanic male between 24 - 28 years old.

He was said to be approximately 6 feet tall, and of medium build, with black hair, and black facial hair.

He was reported to be wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt over a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, Adidas Shoes, and a gold chain around his neck.

The suspect was last seen walking south bound toward the intersection of Reserve & Mullan Road with an unknown female.

If anyone recognizes this male, please contact Officer Bryce Bare at (406) 552-6300 and refer to this case as #2017-8465.