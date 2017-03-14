Pride takes over as Glacier boys' wins basketball state

The Glacier Wolfpack basketball team are state champions, after beating Bozeman in the class AA championship on Saturday, March 11 in Great Falls.

Senior Tadan Gilman tells ABCFOX he's making his family proud, as the last time boys’ basketball won his father was on the team. “The last time we won was in 1989 and it's pretty cool because we had a Gilman on that team, my dad, and Jaxen's cousin Dana Hashley was on the team,” says Gilman. “So the last time this town saw a state championship basketball there was a Gilman and a Hashley on it, and once again.”

For Caden Harkins, the win was extra special as his dad is the coach of the boys’ basketball team.

Harkins tells us, "It's pretty special, I mean not a lot of players have the opportunity to their best friend and their dad be a part of the team.”

All players thank their parents and their coaches for all the sacrifices they've made for them over the years.

Without their parents’ support, the players tell us, they would not have made it this far.